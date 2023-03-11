Abolish, not reform, Digital Security Act

While Digital Security Act was said to be formed with the goal of eliminating crimes committed on digital media, political leaders-activists of opposite views, journalists and human rights activists are being repressed and harassed with it. Plus, the act is being utterly misused for personal and collective interests.

According to Centre for Governance Studies (CGS), 1,109 cases have been filed under this act accusing 2,889 people in between October 2018 and August 2022. However, only 2 per cent of these cases have been settled so far. Some have been convicted, some acquitted in those 2 per cent of settled cases. But, accused of the cases with its investigation still pending, have been suffering harassment and torture for a long time.