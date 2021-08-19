Along with local manufacture, distribution of vaccine must be increased too

An agreement has finally been signed with China for manufacturing the Covid vaccine in Bangladesh. The government signed this agreement on Monday with China's state-owned Sinopharm International Corporation and Bangladesh's Incepta Pharmaceuticals.

The agreement has been signed at a time when the country is going through a precarious state of the second coronavirus wave. Over the last few days the death rate has been close to 200 and the rate of infection has been over 30 per cent. At this juncture, the agreement with the Chinese firm is a welcome step.