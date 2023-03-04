Govt cannot escape blame for condition of college education

Education isn’t just an opportunity but a right also. Investment in education is considered a most sustainable investment. There’s no alternative to educating our future generations with quality education in order to build them up as a skilled workforce.

However, it would be an understatement to call whatever’s going on in the name of ‘education’ at colleges affiliated with the national university, a farce. It is nothing less than a move to ruin the majority of youth’s future.

After the National University was established in 1992, college level higher education was included in this university’s curriculum. Though a university on paper, it functions basically as an examination board.

While the university began with a graduation pass course, it offers graduation (honours) and post-graduation degrees now. There are professional courses as well.

But, graduation and post-graduation degrees have been opened indiscriminately in the colleges, considering political and business-related interests alone without thinking of necessity and demand.