Who to detain those who already escaped?

Law enforcement agency has also filed cases against the owners of three money exchange firms in Dhaka on charges of laundering money abroad. One of the owners was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment in a case. He was arrested at Shahjalal International Airport while laundering Tk 120 million.

How did these 700 illegal money exchanges continue to operate for so many years when only 235 money exchange companies are legal in the country? And the money exchanges, which are doing business with the approval of the government, their integrity is also not tested. Irony is that the money siphoned out of the country using “other means” is several times more than the amount laundered through money exchanges.

Many unscrupulous traders launder money by understating the price of export goods and overstating the price of import goods. Professor of economics at Dhaka University Saima Haque Bidisha told the BBC that when money is laundered from the country, the price of the dollar inflates artificially and the country’s currency becomes unstable. Washington-based research organisation Global Financial Integrity says that in 2015, about US $6 billion, that is, about Tk 500 billion, was laundered through trade manipulation.