Pay all wages, bonus of workers before Eid

The workers who are the mainstay behind the business and profit of industries can no way be duped. Wages are lower in Bangladesh than in any other countries. How can they meet their ends if they don’t get their hard-earned money regularly?

We want to expect that every factory will pay the wage of March and bonus before the Eid. Unrest might take place in the whole industrial area if workers of any factory do not receive their wages before Eid. The factory owners have a tendency to pay dues a day before holiday. The workers would be in severe strain if all factory owners continue to follow this strategy. Eid journey would become tougher if all workers head for their village home simultaneously. On the other hand, many factory owners do not pay wages on the pretext that the workers might delay joining work after Eid. Such action is not only against the interests of workers but also inhumane.

While announcing the salary structure of the workers this time, the government said that there would be a rationing system for the workers. But it has not been implemented yet. We hope the government will take necessary steps in this regard immediately.