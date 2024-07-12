Gas, power crisis: Why should public pay for govt’s wrong policies?

Instead of focussing on exploration, drilling and extraction of gas, the government has profited by importing Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) at a cheaper price from abroad and charging the buyers high prices for that. Now the public is paying for their wrong policies in the energy sector.

As a result, the public is not receiving electricity as per their requirement and a certain group is benefiting in the name of rental power plants. Plus, an indemnity act had also been passed in 2010 so that nobody can go the court against this.

Whereas the country’s demand for electricity is 14,300 megawatts, what can be the logic behind setting up a power plant having the capacity of 26,000 megawatts? Even when electricity is produced according to the total requirement, the plant having the capacity of 16,000 megawatts should be enough.