Paper crisis: Reduce duty, increase import

The competition commission has to be given due credit. Neither consumers nor traders had gone to them with the issue of paper crisis.

Yet this government agency has organised a meeting to exchange views recently with the concerned parties to resolve the issue, where sufferers freely expressed their problems.

Publishers allege paper prices have doubled within the past year, in some cases it went up two and a half times. The price didn’t soar this high in the international market. In fact, the price of paper is still quite low in neighbouring India.

Meanwhile, the many publishers expressed their apprehension that the increase in the paper prices will radically reduce the number of books being published in the February book fair while book price will rise. This dear isn’t unfounded either.