Bapex’s success: Self-sufficiency in energy sector crucial

Recently the government declared Zakiganj the country’s 28th gas field. It is estimated that this gas field has a reserve of 68 billion cubic-feet natural gas. The value of the extractable 48 billion cubic-feet (70 per cent of the total reserve) gas would be Tk 12.76 billion (Tk 1,276 crore). Undoubtedly this is good news among the prevailing bad news during the coronavirus pandemic.

While virtually inaugurating the Zakiganj gas field on Monday, the state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid said that the the new gas field would play a crucial role in meeting the ever increasing energy demand. He said that the state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company (Bapex) is now more equipped than ever to discover and explore new gas fields.