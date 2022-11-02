Sustainable development plans required

The consequence of environmental pollution is so grave that it affects everyone in the state and society. Again, this pollution does not always hover within state borders rather spread throughout the region and the world. People in poor countries are more affected by climate change, although they have a very small contribution to it.

The World Bank's "Country Climate and Development" report published on 31 October revealed that environmental pollution is responsible for 32 per cent of deaths in Bangladesh. At least 169 children out of every 100,000 die prematurely due to pollution. Almost cent per cent people of Bangladesh breathe polluted air and various diseases including diarrhea and cholera are increasing due to water pollution. People have been suffering from mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya due to rising temperature.