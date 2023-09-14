Corruption in railway: Will irregularities in procurement and recruitment continue? 

According to a Prothom Alo report, the lifting jack used to lift the wheels of a derailed train or a rail track that has sunken into the ground costs Tk 19,000 to import from India. Yet the railway authorities have brought this equipment from the contractors for Tk 300,000. It has purchased 12 pieces of such equipment.

Similarly, a Tk 65,000 drilling machine has been purchased for Tk 965,600. It is 15 times higher than the market price. They bought another machine called cutting disc at 8 times the market price.

The office of the Track Supply Officer (TSO) of the railway’s East Zone (Chattogram) has purchased 28 items of machinery at Tk 20 million. The actual market cost of these items of machinery is Tk 1.85 million (Tk 18.5 lakh). The government’s Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) submitted a report in June this year concerning these irregularities in these purchases made in the financial year 2018-19.