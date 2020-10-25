Break syndicate to bring down prices of essentials

When the price of any item suddenly shoots up, there is a flurry of activity among the ministers and bureaucrats. Raids are launched on godowns and storehouses and even retailers are fined and jailed. But the big bosses are never caught. This happened when the prices of onions shot up and also, more recently, when potatoes went up in price. These businessmen always remain one step ahead of the government.

Once the price of any item goes up in Bangladesh, there is hardly an instance of it going down again. At a meeting with commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Thursday, the edible oil importers announced a reduction in edible oil prices at Tk 2 per litre, sold at the factory outlets referred to as the 'mill gates'. According to this new price, un-bottled soyabean oil will sell at Tk 90 per litre and palm oil at Tk 80.

The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) said that un-bottled soyabean oil is sold in the retail market at Tk 92 to Tk 97 per litre, which is around Tk 12 to Tk 15 higher than it was a year ago. So even after the decrease in price by 2 taka, the consumers are still having to pay more.