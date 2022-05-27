Bring all accused in loan fraud cases to trial

It is difficult to say whether the verdict to sentence Sonali Bank's former managing director (MD) Humayun Kabir and nine others to 17 years imprisonment for embezzling Tk 2.7 million through loan fraud will be able to stop the irregularities and bring order to the banking sector. But, admittedly, through the verdict the activities of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) have become somewhat visible.

Dhaka Special Court-5 judge Iqbal Hossain pronounced the verdict last Wednesday in the case of loan fraud. The nine convicted persons are former MD of Sonali Bank Humayun Kabir, Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Mainul Haque, General Manager (GM) Nani Gopal Nath, Deputy General Manager (DGM) Sheikh Altaf Hossain, Safiz Uddin Ahmed, Assistant General Manager (AGM) Saiful Hasan, Quamrul Hossain Khan, managing director Saiful Islam (Raja) and director Abdullah Al Mamun of Paragon Knit Composite.