Dhaka’s waterlogging: At least implement law banning polythene

The hours of rain on Friday is a testament that citizens go through intolerable sufferings if the city is not well-planned where drainage system is not up to the mark. This is not the first instance of Dhaka going under water in heavy downpour, but there is no instance of government taking any effective and sustainable steps to this end.

Accroding to a Prothom Alo report, two city corporations of Dhaka spent at least Tk 7.3 billion to address Dhaka’s waterlogging problem. Dhaka WASA earlier spent over Tk 20 billion to mitigate the waterlogging crisis. All these spending did little to free the city dwellers from waterlogging.

As yesterday, Friday, was weekly holiday, there were lesser number of vehicles and people on the roads. Yet, broken down vehicles were found motionless in deluged roads in the city. The situation had turned so bad that the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) at around 12 noon requested the city dwellers to set out with sufficient time in hand to reach their destinations.