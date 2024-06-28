Bureaucrat’s wealth statements: Will the govt heed IMF advice?

One cannot be completely free of doubt about the effectiveness of International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s advice to the government on collecting wealth statements from public servants every year and updating them regularly to reduce high levels of corruption.

The IMF, the World Bank or any other international organisation giving advice on reducing corruption in Bangladesh is not at all a pleasant experience for the government. If the government had taken stern and effective measures against corruption on its own, there would be no need for this sort of advice.

Notably, the issue of collecting wealth statements from the government employees had already been mentioned in the Government Servants Rules drawn back in 1979. According to section no. 12 and 13 of the law, government servants have been directed to submit documents of acquiring and selling immovable properties as well as the wealth statement.