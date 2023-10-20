Mobile tapping: Is every citizen a suspect to the government?

The Prothom Alo report, ‘Govt to launch advanced surveillance system before elections’, is quite frightening for the citizens who use mobile phones.

Article 7 of the constitution stipulates that all powers in the republic belong to the people, and their exercise on behalf of the people shall be effected only under, and by the authority of, the constitution.

The report noted that the government is all set to introduce a new system to surveil mobile phones at a time when the country is approaching the next parliamentary polls. The system – which is estimated to cost Tk 2 billion to be installed by the operators – will enable the police and intelligence agencies to access the precise location of a mobile phone user.