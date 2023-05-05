Digital Security Act should be abolished, not amended

Digital Security Act has a deep connection with Bangladesh falling even further behind in the World Press Freedom Index. Bangladesh has been receding constantly in the press freedom index since the act being employed in 2018.

According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF)’ report published on the World Press Freedom Day, Bangladesh ranks 163 among 180 countries. Last year the position was 162. Bangladesh scored 35.31 per cent this time, whereas last year’s score was 36.63 per cent.

Not only the RSF, almost every local and foreign report found worrying data of press freedom in Bangladesh. While stakeholders of the media industry had been warning about the dangers of Digital Security Act since the very beginning, policy makers of the government didn’t take them into consideration at all.