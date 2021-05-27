Coastal areas need durable embankments

The tropical cyclone Yaas did not hit Bangladesh. It made landfall in the Odisha state of India. It will take time to get the damage assessment of the cyclone-hit areas. But the impact of the cyclone on Bangladesh is a matter of concern to us. The state minister for disaster management and relief Enamur Rahman in a press briefing on 26 May said that Yaas did not hit Bangladesh. But he confirmed that the cyclone indirectly had caused damage, breaching the coastal embankments of Bangladesh, estimated 27 kilometers in length.

The cyclone damage reports dispatched by Prothom Alo correspondents were very concerning. Although the cyclone did not directly hit Bangladesh, but it lashed a vast portion of coastal belt with high tides. The situation would naturally have been worse if the cyclone had directly hit Bangladesh.