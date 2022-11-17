How many more unfair advantages will defaulters receive?

A IMF delegation came to Dhaka recently and expressed their concern over the banking sector of the country while discussing with the government's policymakers. They also stressed on the banking sector reform and empowering the central bank in obtaining a loan of four and a half billion dollars. It is not only foreigners who have talked about reforming the banking sector. Economists and banking experts in the country have also expressed their concern.

What is the reason behind the crisis in the banking sector? Some answer to this question was found in Shawkat Hossain's report published in Prothom Alo on Tuesday (15 November). Banks naturally charge customers a higher rate of interest on loans than the rate they give on savings. The banking business survives on this discrepancies in the interest rates of the two types of transactions.