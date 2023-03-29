There should be a judicial inquiry

Alongwith Jasmin, another person named Al Amin, 32, has been made an accused in the case. He is from Haimchar of Chandpur. Relatives of Sultana Jasmin said they had no idea if Sultana knew anyone named Al Amin. Two or three other unidentified people have also been made accused in the case.

Since RAB detained Jasmin before filing the case, in no way it can be said a legal process. RAB’s explanation regarding this is hard to believe as after being detained like this Jasmin had to be taken to the hospital where she eventually died.

RAB said Jasmin confessed to cheating during interrogation and fell ill at one stage of the interrogation. The question is what was the procedure of RAB’s interrogation that Jasmin fell ill. Even if as per RAB’s claim Jasmine was a fraud, her death in their custody is never justified.

Several human rights organisations have expressed concern and anger over Jasmin's death. They said pre-trial detention, illegal interrogation and not informing the police about arrest are violation of the Constitution, principles of human rights, High Court directives and existing laws. This is the worst instance of abuse of power. According to those organisations, the same incidents are taking place over and over due to lack of legal remedy for previous incidents.