Poor state of healthy food intake: Reduce income disparity

Under the social security programme, the government provides food assistance to the very poor, which is less than required. Again, food aid means not only rice, but also other nutritious foods. Government has been providing mid-day meal at the school level to solve nutritional problems of children. It is a very good initiative. At the same time separate food assistance programme should be taken for women. According to another report on the nutritional status of women, 37 per cent of women suffered from nutritional problems in 2019. The situation does not seem to have changed in the last two years.

But food aid is not a permanent solution either. Every citizen should be able to afford the necessary nutritious food. The income of the majority of the working people of the country is less than the Tk 276 required for a nutritious meal a day. If we really want to build a healthy nation, we need to increase the income of the citizens and also reduce the social inequality.