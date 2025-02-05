How vigilant will the law enforcement agencies be

During a meeting with senior security officials last Monday, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus instructed the relevant authorities to remain on high alert, akin to a “wartime situation.”

This meeting took place at a time when deep concerns about law and order prevail among people at all levels. Undoubtedly, recent political and non-political incidents have further worsened the situation.

The Chief Adviser has expressed his firm commitment to improving law and order at any cost and has issued several directives in this regard. These directives include the utilisation of the most advanced communication technologies to combat crime, the establishment of a command centre or headquarters with the coordination of all forces, and the introduction of an online system for filing FIRs at police stations.