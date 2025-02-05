Editorial
How vigilant will the law enforcement agencies be
During a meeting with senior security officials last Monday, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus instructed the relevant authorities to remain on high alert, akin to a “wartime situation.”
This meeting took place at a time when deep concerns about law and order prevail among people at all levels. Undoubtedly, recent political and non-political incidents have further worsened the situation.
The Chief Adviser has expressed his firm commitment to improving law and order at any cost and has issued several directives in this regard. These directives include the utilisation of the most advanced communication technologies to combat crime, the establishment of a command centre or headquarters with the coordination of all forces, and the introduction of an online system for filing FIRs at police stations.
He has expressed optimism that his new command structure will ensure coordination among all forces, police stations, and law enforcement agencies across the country through efficiency and close monitoring.
The primary responsibility for implementing these directives lies with the law enforcement agencies. The effectiveness of their execution will largely depend on their sincerity and dedication. At the same time, it must be acknowledged that the interim government has assumed responsibility for governing the state under exceptional circumstances, with the objective of transitioning from the past autocratic rule to democracy. In this context, political parties and other sectors of society must also extend their active cooperation to improve law and order.
Regarding the recent activities of the ousted Awami League, the Chief Adviser stated, “Close associates of the deposed autocrat Sheikh Hasina are spending vast sums of money to incite disorder and are spreading false and misleading information.” Additionally, various anti-government activities are being carried out under the banner of the Awami League, leading to arrests and clashes in several areas. The month-long programme announced in February via social media under the Awami League’s name has also instilled apprehension among the public.
The Chief Adviser has instructed the heads of security forces to remain vigilant against any attempts to disrupt law and order. He stated, “We must remain as alert as in a wartime situation. This year is of utmost importance for the country. No one should be allowed to create disorder or anarchy.”
To sustain development programmes and keep the economy running, the government must prioritise the improvement of law and order. It is expected that law enforcement agencies will promptly present a strategic framework to the nation for implementing the Chief Adviser’s directives and take the necessary measures accordingly.
For the past several months, various groups have been staging protests on the streets, holding the public hostage to press their demands. This not only causes immense suffering to the people but also poses a significant threat to public security. Such continuous programmes have particularly disrupted daily life in Dhaka to a severe extent.
The government has no alternative but to take a firm stance on maintaining law and order. However, in enforcing the law, the authorities must ensure that human rights are not violated and that innocent people are not subjected to harassment.
The Chief Adviser has reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting ethnic and religious minorities. It is expected that members of law enforcement agencies will remain highly vigilant in upholding this message. Moreover, ongoing misinformation campaigns both domestically and internationally must be countered effectively by ensuring the safety and security of every citizen, regardless of religion and ethnicity.