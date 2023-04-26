How long people will live in this fear?

Dhaka dwellers spent the Monday night in extreme fear and anxiety. People in parts of the city panicked after the gas smell caused by leakages in the supply lines of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited (TGTDCL) spread over a large portion of the city, especially after the incidents of fire and blasts one after another in recent months.

Announcements were made from local mosques requesting the people to not turn on gas stoves or light match sticks. Many also posted on social media about the gas smell with similar warnings. People called the national emergency service number ‘999’ to report the gas leaks.

In this situation, the ministry of power, energy and mineral resources explained the reason behind the gas smell in a Facebook post published at 12:00am on Monday night and requested the citizen not to panic.