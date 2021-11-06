Discrimination against women UNOs must end

One of the main reasons behind appointing women officers at the grassroots is that they can grasp the local problems very well, particularly those of women. They are easily accessible to women. But how will they carry out their duties effectively if they are harassed at every step and under pressure of influential quarters?

They are pressurised regarding distribution of relief materials, fund allocation, issuance of false bills. Local people’s representatives and local journalists often form an unholy alliance and use each other to put pressure of the women UNOs.

Certain influential quarters are the main obstacle to women’s empowerment as well as the rule of law and to people’s access to services. It is not possible in all cases for these women to lodge complaints. The government must use its intelligence information to identify these so-called influential quarters and bring them to book.