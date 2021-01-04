Don’t ignore elected representatives in upazila parishad

The upazila is undeniably the most vital part of the local government structure. Its parishads (councils) and administration are governed by specific laws and regulations.

But if that laws and regulations are inconsistent, ambiguous and contradictory, then the upazila parishad is bound to be ineffective as an institution. Besides, arbitrariness of government officials at the field level will also cause the platform to deteriorate.

Highlighting numerous problems of the upazila parishad and the administration, the Bangladesh Upazila Parishad Association (BUPA) held a press conference on Saturday to press home their five-point demand.

They demanded that the upazila parishad conduct the activities of the 17 divisions handed over to them, that all revenue collection and distribution expenses under the upazila’s jurisdiction be carried out with the approval of the upazila parishad chairman, to rename 'upazila parishad' in lieu of upazila administration in all public documents, and to amend the circulars of different ministries that are contrary to the constitution and upazila laws.