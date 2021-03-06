Don’t just investigate VCs, take legal action too

Seniors teachers of the university are appointed as vice chancellors (VCs) so that they can run the university smoothly, maintaining good relationship with the teachers and the students. But we have been witnessing with concern that many VCs run the universities in an arbitrary fashion, flouting the rules and regulations once they are installed in office. As a result, the university administration turns into an area of competition for the teachers.

Recently the University Grants Commission (UGC) investigated the allegations of irregularities and corruption of several public universities’ administration, that is, the the VC's. And Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur has become the much talked about. A myriad of allegations has surfaced against its vice chancellor professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah and his unscrupulous associates. A probe body of the UCG has found the irregularities carried out by the VC in the projects involving the construction of two 10-storey buildings and a memorial in the university, to be true. Besides, the UGC has initiated a move to investigate as many as 45 allegations of irregularities and corruption against him. A teachers’ organisation of the university, Bangabandhu Parishad, has declared him persona non grata on campus.