Decrease disparity for sustainable development

Even if the picture of capital Dhaka’s poverty situation, depicted in a study of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) is labeled extremely worrying, it would be an understatement.

After 2,046 surveys, BIDS has said that 22.90 per cent of the Dhaka residents are poor and about 50 per cent of the total poor are new, which means they were above the poverty line before.

When non-governmental research organisations had shown through different surveys that the number of poor people has increased considerably, the government had denied this at the time.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal had also questioned the basis of those surveys. Now alarming images have been found also in the survey of government organisation.