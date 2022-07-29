RAJUK rules should not be changed to favour a few

According to the law, either Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury or his wife Fahmida Khatun will have to give up one of the plots. If they do not do so voluntarily, RAJUK is supposed to cancel one of the allotments. Instead of doing so, however, they are amending the rules.
RAJUK sources say, Obaidul Muktadir got a 10 katha plot in Purbachal, though initially 7.5 kathas were allotted to him. Prior to that, his wife, retired professor Fahmida Khatun, (former director general of the secondary and higher education directorate), received a 3 katha plot in Uttara Sector 9. The documents of the MP have not been prepared as yet, but the documents for his wife's plot have been finalised. When applying for a RAJUK plot, one has to give an affidavit that no other member of their family has any land or flat in Dhaka allotted by the government.
In his application, Obaidul Muktadir did not mention that his wife had a plot. He receive the plot in the 'reserved quota' for those having contribution in government service, public service and important contribution to the state. But it does not make any allowances for both husband and wife to get plots.
RAJUK has now taken initiative to amend the rules so that husband and wife can be allotted separate plots. A draft in this regard has been sent to the public works ministry for approval. If the MP Obaidul Chowdhury Muktadir and his wife Fahmida Khatun get this benefit, it will set a precedent for the families of other influential persons to also avail several plots each.
RAJUK cannot undertake such a move simply to favour certain persons. RAJUK rules can certainly be amended in keeping with time and reality, but that must be done in greater public interests, not to favour certain individuals or groups.
We hope that RAJUK changes its decision and withdraws this initiative to amend the rules. We also appeal to the public works ministry not to approve such an unethical proposal to change the rules.