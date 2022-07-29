RAJUK rules should not be changed to favour a few

In his application, Obaidul Muktadir did not mention that his wife had a plot. He receive the plot in the 'reserved quota' for those having contribution in government service, public service and important contribution to the state. But it does not make any allowances for both husband and wife to get plots.

RAJUK has now taken initiative to amend the rules so that husband and wife can be allotted separate plots. A draft in this regard has been sent to the public works ministry for approval. If the MP Obaidul Chowdhury Muktadir and his wife Fahmida Khatun get this benefit, it will set a precedent for the families of other influential persons to also avail several plots each.

RAJUK cannot undertake such a move simply to favour certain persons. RAJUK rules can certainly be amended in keeping with time and reality, but that must be done in greater public interests, not to favour certain individuals or groups.

We hope that RAJUK changes its decision and withdraws this initiative to amend the rules. We also appeal to the public works ministry not to approve such an unethical proposal to change the rules.