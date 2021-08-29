Educational institutions must reopen immediately

A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday asked the ministry to take initiative in providing vaccines manufactured under government management within the next six to nine months. Whether this will actually come into effect or not depends on the commitment and capacity of those concerned.

The government has short-term and long-term plans for vaccine manufacture. The short term production plans encompass importing bulk and supplying the finished product here. A tripartite agreement has recently been signed with China for this purpose

The long-term plan is to bring technology from abroad to manufacture vaccines in the country. For instance, the Serum Institute of India has signed an agreement with Oxford-AstraZeneca. The parliamentary committee has also asked for a report to be submitted in this regard within a month.

If the government had taken initiative to produce vaccines at the very beginning of the corona outbreak, the people would have received locally produced vaccines long ago. Despite the delay, we appreciate the decision of the parliamentary committee.