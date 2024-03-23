Fix price of commodities, give consumers some relief

The shop owners’ association has labeled government’s ‘rational’ commodity price as irrational and imaginary. Neither state minister of commerce Ahsanul Islam nor any other government representative has responded to this.

However, the message state minister of commerce Ahsanul Islam had given two days before the press conference of the shop owners’ association seemed flexible. He said that arrangements should be made to sell commodities at fixed price through coordination, not by pressure.

Who will bell the cat? Who will work on the coordination, the state minister spoke of? Will it be the ministry of commerce, the department of agricultural marketing which fixes the prices or some other integrated agency?

According to Prothom Alo, on 15 March the department of agricultural marketing fixed the prices of 29 commodities to control the rising prices of commodities during Ramadan.