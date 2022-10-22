Privacy of information: Users must be protected

The pictures surfacing in multinational telecommunication company Telenor’s survey, ‘Digital Lives Decoded’, are both positive and negative.

The positive side is the living standards of 91 per cent cellphone users being improved. This information bears proof of how much a cellphone can change people’s lives.

Earlier most women used to live indoors, so they didn’t think about wage earning. Now they can run small enterprises with the help of mobile phones.

Mobile phones have brought about revolutionary changes to women’s lives. Men’s lives were changed as well, but less in comparison.