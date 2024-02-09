UGC recommendations: Why is research neglected in universities?

If we consider universities as the hub of generating knowledge, there must be appropriate research there. But the more the education policy makers and entrepreneurs in Bangladesh are interested in setting up universities one after another, the less they are interested about research.

Citing the University Grants Commission (UGC), Prothom Alo reports that 15 per cent of the private universities didn’t allocate even a single penny for research in 2022. Meanwhile, some of the universities have allocated so little that it’s impossible to conduct any quality research.

The report from the year before showed zero allocation for research in 21 universities. This means those universities have ignored the fact that research is an integral part of higher studies. This is blamed onto the scarcity of funds.