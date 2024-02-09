No allocation for research in 15pc private varsities

Although research is one of the major responsibilities of a university, a concerning trend of ignoring this responsibility persists in some universities across the country.

Some 15 per cent of private universities, including some old ones, did not have allocations of a single penny for research in 2022. A similar situation was found in some newly established public universities.

Conversely, the prominent universities kept comparatively higher allocations for research, and it is reflected in their overall academic performance, according to the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) annual report for 2022.