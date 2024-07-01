Dockyard on Buriganga: Are the owners more powerful than govt

Right when Sadeeq Agro Farm that had been set up by grabbing lands of a canal and street right in the centre of Dhaka on this side of the Buriganga river is being evicted, news of 27 dockyards being built in South Keraniganj, on the other bank of Buriganga came up in the media.

Naturally the question arises, will this game of occupation and eviction keep going on like this centering the Buriganga?

According to a Prothom Alo report, the Shubhadhya canal meets with Buriganga river at the Apish field area in Par Gandaria of South Keraniganj in Dhaka. A total of 27 dockyards have been established on the 1.5 kms stretch between this canal and shoal along the bank of the river up till Telghat in Kaliganj.

Members of parliament, Union Parishad chairman and local influential Awami League leaders are there on the list of people owning these dockyards. Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) officials say that they cannot remove any of the dockyards as powerful people are the owners of those.