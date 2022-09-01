Will Dhaka University authorities be awaked

He also said the officials and employees have to be trained up in administrative work.

There is no scope to disagree with these demands of Abdullah. The accountability of officials and employees of not only the university but also any organisation is a must to perform administrative work perfectly. Many unknown information has come up to find out the root cause of it.

Dhaka University authorities show excuse of shortage of manpower. But the crisis of manpower is not the main problem. The main problem is to recruit incompetent persons. Those, who are recruited due to political influence, they usually do not care any rules and regulations. They have no obligation for the university. They remain obliged to those who recommend their recruitment.

All students have to face sufferings to get administrative services. After coming to the power in 2009, the Awami League government has been talking about digital Bangladesh. But the administrative work of the country's oldest university is being run in the old system. As a result, the students have to repeatedly go to the administrative building to get services. Their study is hampered for this, but the officials and the university administration have failed to realise that. A student with placard has publicly protested the administrative mismanagement. Despite that, if the authorities do not awake, it implies officials are blind.