DSCC birth certificate: Remove hassles for passport seekers

The birth registration certificate that is mandatory for getting passport, is verified by the passport office from the central database of the registrar general’s office.

Government offices have memorandum of understanding (MoU) on intercommunication with the office of the registrar general for verifying information relating to this through registration numbers. But, Dhaka South City Corporation isn’t following that.

They have built such a database that doesn’t have any connection to the central database of the office of the registrar general. Though it’s not causing any problem for the DSCC or the office of the registrar general, the passport applicants are falling victim to harassment and hassles.