Flash floods: Let the Water Development Board wake up

In this context, sudden and untimely flooding is glaring at the haor areas. Tahirpur upazila in Sunamganj bears the first brunt of the flash flood. That’s why the levees there are under serious threat as cracks appeared in several spots. Inundation in Tanguar haor area will bring marginal loss as cultivation of boro crop is small there. But the amount of loss will be huge if the embankments are not repaired in others areas speedily.

Haor area produces rice of nearly Tk 35 billion (3,500 crore) but large portion of that is under threat, say experts. One of the ways to minimise the loss is harvesting before the onslaught of the flood. The Department of Agriculture advised the farmers to harvest if the crop has ripened 80 per cent. Repairing the cracks in embankments must be done speedily to protect the boro crops which are yet to ripe. We hope the Water Development Board would repair the levees on an emergency basis. In some cases, lack of workforce is used as an excuse. They can shift their workforce to haor areas from areas that do not have any imminent threat of flood.

People of Bangladesh play a proactive role to face national-level disasters. They extend their hands of assistance even when the government agencies remain inactive. They repaired embankments at their own initiative during the cyclonic storm Amphan. The Water Development Board could seek their help in this regard.