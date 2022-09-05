The unholy alliance must be smashed

A Prothom Alo report of 3 September stated that a significant portion of the rural roads managed by LGED is in a pitiful shape. Information from the agency shows that more than 25 per cent of the roads are completely unfit for use. LGED however has spent Tk 65.28 billion on the maintenance of roads in past three fiscal years, which was taken out of the revenue.

According to LGED records, Tk 23.32 billion and Tk 24.3 billion were allocated for the refurbishment of rural roads, respectively in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscal years.

Though there is an allocation of Tk 30 billion for this in the current fiscal year, it’s hard to say how much of that money will ultimately be spent, as the government is cutting down on the development projects to deal with the blow of the Ukraine war.

Experts believe, new roads usually aren’t renovated within five years of construction. But, the state of our RHD-built or rural roads are so deplorable that they start breaking at places within a year or so of construction. The roads turn awful in just two to three years .