Rabbani's killers must get highest punishment

We don’t have words to condemn journalist Golam Rabbani being murdered by a group of miscreants at Pathati intersection in Bakshiganj, Jamalpur.

He was the Jamlapur district correspondent of Banglanews24.com and Bakshiganj upazila correspondent of Ekattor TV. Prothom Alo reports that Golam Rabbani was crossing the Pathati intersection riding his motorbike on the way to home at 10:17pm on Wednesday.

Suddenly, someone came running after him and pulled his motorbike from behind to pull him to the ground. The miscreants then kept beating up and throwing punches at Rabbani, swooping down on him.

One of them told his fellow attackers, “Drag him to the dark and beat him up there.”

Later the miscreants beat him mercilessly, pulling him beyond the CCTV coverage. At one point when he fainted, they fled away leaving him there.