Public safety directives during Eid: Increased vigilance required alongside

In the early hours of Wednesday, a group of robbers, claiming themselves as RAB, raided a six-storey building on Road No. 8 in Dhanmondi, looting approximately Tk 3.6 million (36 lakh) and gold ornaments. When the police attempted to intervene, the criminals attacked them, injuring several officers.

According to the police, the arrested people carried out robberies by falsely identifying themselves as member of law enforcement and intelligent agencies. Among those arrested three were students from a private university. Similar incidents had previously occurred on 9 March and 12 December, when robberies were carried out in Old Dhaka and Mohammadpur respectively, under the impression of being RAB.

What message do the recurring incidents of robbery in residential areas raise about public security? Since its formation, RAB has faced intense criticism both domestically and internationally regarding its operations. The United States had previously imposed sanctions on seven former senior officials of the force. In its attempt to dismiss these criticisms, the Awami League government ultimately faced its own downfall.