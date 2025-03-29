Editorial
Public safety directives during Eid: Increased vigilance required alongside
The 14 directives issued by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to ensure a secure environment for the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, as well as the overall safety of residences, various institutions and shopping centres are indeed significant. The DMP has emphasised strengthening security measures and maintaining constant surveillance over residential buildings, apartments, banks, insurance companies and other establishments.
We also believe that ensuring public safety requires proactive participation from both law enforcement agencies and citizens. It is not the responsibility of law enforcement to be aware of where people keep their belongings. However, while the DMP provides these directives and sound advice to the public, a series of robberies have been taking place in Dhaka under the guise of RAB.
In the early hours of Wednesday, a group of robbers, claiming themselves as RAB, raided a six-storey building on Road No. 8 in Dhanmondi, looting approximately Tk 3.6 million (36 lakh) and gold ornaments. When the police attempted to intervene, the criminals attacked them, injuring several officers.
According to the police, the arrested people carried out robberies by falsely identifying themselves as member of law enforcement and intelligent agencies. Among those arrested three were students from a private university. Similar incidents had previously occurred on 9 March and 12 December, when robberies were carried out in Old Dhaka and Mohammadpur respectively, under the impression of being RAB.
What message do the recurring incidents of robbery in residential areas raise about public security? Since its formation, RAB has faced intense criticism both domestically and internationally regarding its operations. The United States had previously imposed sanctions on seven former senior officials of the force. In its attempt to dismiss these criticisms, the Awami League government ultimately faced its own downfall.
The police reform commission, established by the interim government, has recommended a reassessment of RAB’s necessity. Meanwhile, the United Nations Commission on Human Rights has suggested a complete dissolution of the force. The interim government has yet to make a final decision on this matter. There is precedent in Bangladesh for the disbandment of security forces. Following the political shift in 1975, the Jatiya Rakkhi Bahini was dismantled and its members were integrated into the army.
During Eid people must remain alert regarding their personal security, whether at home or while travelling. However, this does not imply that law enforcement agencies should be any less proactive. In recent times, incidents of mugging, robbery, theft and various other crimes have been on the rise. What is particularly alarming is the involvement of both current and former members of law enforcement agencies in these criminal activities. When those entrusted with safeguarding the public assume the role of perpetrators, citizens can no longer feel secure.
DMP has urged the residents of Dhaka to remain alert during Eid. It is hoped that similar security measures will be implemented in other major cities to ensure the safety of lives and property. During Eid security must be reinforced not only in residential areas and tourist destinations but also along travel routes. Incidents of mugging and robbery, particularly on highways are a growing concern. The Highway police must enhance their vigilance in this regard.
Eid typically brings an excessive influx of vehicles, leading to prolonged traffic congestion on certain roads. Taking advantage of such situations, criminal groups become increasingly reckless. In many cases, there is collusion between transport workers and these criminal networks. While public awareness is essential, it is equally crucial for law enforcement agencies to remain alert and proactive in maintaining security.