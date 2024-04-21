Crisis of physicians in small towns: Environment and infrastructure need improvement

Though the titles of the two studies are different, their objective is the same. The infrastructural weakness in healthcare, lacking of medical rooms and equipment, shortage of health workers, lack of security and housing problems have come up in them.

The later study also mentioned pressure from local influential people and misbehaving with the physicians. Sometimes the patients even attack physicians after being deprived of medical services due to the lack of health workers and equipment, which is very sad.

If the government truly wants to ensure high-end healthcare in rural areas, adequate number of physicians and health workers have to be appointed there. The mindset of having one person do the work of three has to be shunned.

While delaying is possible in other cases, it doesn’t work in healthcare. There has to be such infrastructure and transport system in villages that the physicians or other government officials are encouraged to go there.