Why prices of essentials increase ahead of Ramadan?

According to a Prothom Alo report, prices of per kg sugar have increased by Tk 2 at wholesale market and Tk 5 at retail market after a sugar mill in Chattogram caught fire. Though, the businessmen said the fire would not have any big impact on supply. The traders claimed that the prices of pulse products have increased over the past few months due to the high dollar costs in import. However, the prices of chickpeas and lentils have not risen afresh at the wholesale level. The retail sellers are raising the prices ahead of Ramadan.

The question is whether businessmen at any level can increase the prices of essentials in such a way? This shows that traders at any level can manipulate the prices due to lax market monitoring. Does not this expose the abject failure of the government bodies that are entrusted with market monitoring?

Before the holy month of Ramadan, the prices of animal proteins increased. A month before the national elections, beef prices suddenly fell, only to increase again after the election. Such sudden rise or fall of prices is abnormal. As the price of beef had increased since January, the prices of all types of fish and broiler chicken also increased. But how can the price of broiler chicken increase by Tk 20 per kg in the week before the start of the month of Ramadan.