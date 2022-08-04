Bring the accused to book

Government has introduced the requirement of police clearance for anyone travelling overseas so that no ne can leave the country using a fake identity and address.

But the irresponsibility and dishonesty of those who have been entrusted with this duty have created a crisis in many people’s lives. Human traffickers are using fake police clearance as a shield for their illegal business.

According to Prothom Alo’s report, 1,500 people were given police clearance from Moulvibazar district in the last six months. But, 678 of them received the clearance with fake information. None of them are actual residents of the district.