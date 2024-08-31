Unemployment looms large: Build an employment-based economy

It doesn’t take research to see what an acute turn unemployment has taken in Bangladesh. It can easily be predicted from looking at the crowd of youth in front of the manpower recruitment agencies, seeking to go overseas. If there were job opportunities in the country, the youth would not have become so desperate to go abroad.

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS)’s quarterly labour force survey in June said unemployed population in the country has increased by 150,000 (1.5 lakh) in a year.

Around 2 million to 2.2 million (20 lakh to 22 lakh) youth join the labour market in Bangladesh every year. Among them, 1.2 to 1.3 million (12 to 13 lakh) at best get employed in the domestic market.

About 85 per cent of them are employed in the minimum wages-based informal sector, while the rest of them go to decent jobs. And, around 800,000 to 900,000 (8 to 9 lakh) people go abroad every year. The rest do not have any job opportunities.