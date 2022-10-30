None liable for failure and public sufferings!

Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is a glaring example of how a project which is supposed to be completed in four years, is not completed even in 10 years, can result in wasting the state money and people’s sufferings. BRT is being implemented from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Joydevpur in Gazipur on a route of 20.50 km. Special buses are supposed to ply on the flyover in some places and on existing roads in other parts.

This project, which was adopted in 2012, was supposed to be launched in 2016. It was said about the objective of the project that 20,000 passengers will be able to travel per hour if BRT project is launched. Buses will not be stuck in traffic, signal or any other obstacle. As of August, 81.65 per cent progress has been made on the project. The cost of the project has increased by 109 per cent, which is Tk 22.25 billion.