Will workers continue to die like this?

Yet, the factory owner had been running it without any sort of safety measures. In that case, there’s no chance of denying responsibility by labeling it merely an accident.

Not only Rahima Industrial Complex Limited many more factories in Narayanganj are indeed running without any regulations. In September 2021, 52 workers were killed in a fire at Rupganj’s Hashim Foods factory.

Since 2018, there have been accidents at three different steel factories in Narayanganj’s Rupganj and Fatullah; and there were severe safety lacking in all three of the cases.

The owner of Rahima Industrial Complex not just showed defiance in keeping the factory running even after the warning from those two inspectors, but led the workers’ towards death.

None of the laboureres in the factory were regular workers; all of them were temporary recruitment. Some of whom got killed while some others got injured by coming to work in the factory finding no other way.

The industrial area in Narayanganj has created employment opportunities for a lot of people, which is very optimistic. But the issue of safety for the workers employed there cannot remain neglected.