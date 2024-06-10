BB restrictions: Has the finance minister nothing to do?

The incident that happened at the press conference of the finance minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali following the unveiling of the budget for the 2024-24 fiscal was not normal. Among others, Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar was also present and he was supposed to reply if any related query came up.

But after finance minister Abdul Hassan Mahmood Ali’s opening speech, president of the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha took the floor, calling the attention of the finance minister, saying, "The Bangladesh Bank governor has prohibited entrance of journalists into Bangladesh Bank. So we have decided we will not listen to his speech. We draw your attention so that he does not make any statement. If the Bangladesh Bank governor delivers a speech, we will boycott it."