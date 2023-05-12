Roads in rural areas: Delayed reactions from the MPs

Government policy makers are bragging about providing urban amenities in rural areas. But the dismal picture of rural roads shows a gap between their words and actions.

According to Prothom Alo, recently, in two consecutive meetings of the parliamentary committee related to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, at least four members of parliament from the government and opposition parties have expressed concern and agitation over the plight of rural roads. A member of parliament (MP) said that MPs are being slammed due to damaged road in their constituencies. The lawmakers have urged the ministry to repair the roads before the monsoon. The question remains whether their delayed concern, ire and urge will play any role in the development of rural roads.