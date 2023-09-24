BCL clashes: Why are CU authorities not taking any action 

On Saturday, Prothom Alo published pictures of three students of Chattogram University carrying knives, clearly indicating their intent to attack opponents with these local weapons. This incident portrays an episode of 'infighting' between two factions of the Chhatra League at Chattogram University. While these three individuals have been identified, many others involved remain unaccounted for.

Chattogram University houses two factions of the Chhatra League, with the first faction having nine sub-factions and the second having two. The clash last Thursday involved two groups from these factions. One of the groups, known as "Choose Friends with Care" (CFC), aligns with Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury. The other group, "Sixty Nine," is known to be followers of former Chattogram city mayor AJM Nasir.