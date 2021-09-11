How low income people will survive

The prices of daily essentials are increasing continuously amid the on-going coronavirus pandemic. The prices were somewhat stable last month after the government lifted the ban on rice imports when the price of rice was rising by Tk 3 to 5 per kilogram. However, that was temporary.

According to a report of Prothom on Friday, the price of coarse rice has increased by Tk 2 per kg within a week. Rice was being sold at Tk 46 to 47 per kg on Thursday. The price of medium quality rice has also gone up.