How much more will we fall in the corruption index?

This is a matter of concern. Is all the big talk by our policymakers just empty rhetoric? They say that measures are being taken against corruption. Whatever is being done against corruption, appears in the media and the public is kept informed. But there are pitfalls in our economic management. Just taking action against a handful of corrupt persons makes no difference. The systemic corruption must be addressed. Recently much information surfaced in a case concerning money launderers and the High Court has issued directives in this regard to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Bangladesh Bank. Much of future action against corruption depends on how far these directives are carried out.

Many big fish were netted in the 2019 anti-casino drive and many of them are presently behind bars. The government has taken a stern stance against PK Haldar, GK Shamim and such corrupt persons. While lauding these steps, it must also be said that action has to be taken against all, regardless of party affiliation or status. The corrupt must not slip through any loopholes.

While hailing the government’s declaration of zero tolerance against corruption, the executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), Iftekharuzzaman, said that the gap between the declaration and actual implementation must be closed. Bangladesh had topped the TI index of corrupt countries from 2001 till 2005. It had somewhat improved and now vacillates around 12 to 14. If it continues in this way, it will not be able to shrug off the shame of being a corrupt country in the next 100 years. In order to render the anti-corruption drive a success, competence in management is required alongside political will.